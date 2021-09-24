We need more scanners and staff to detect cancer, says radiologist

It could take more than 10 years to clear the backlog in cancer treatment caused by the pandemic, according to a leading think tank.

The Institute for Public Policy Research said an estimated 19,500 people hadn’t been diagnosed because referral appointments had been missed. They said the impact of the pandemic had undone years of progress in improving cancer survival rates.

We were joined by LaTroya Hall, whose husband Sherwin died after delays in getting an MRI scan during the pandemic, and Dr Julian Elford, from the Royal College of Radiologists.