‘We need a conventional deterrent of cyber security and intelligence’, says military historian

The head of the army has said the UK should train up a “citizen army” to better prepare for future conflict.

General Sir Patrick Sanders warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine was a fundamental threat to Britain’s values and way of life. And he said it was a stark illustration of how “regular armies start wars, citizen armies win them”.

Britain currently has over 75,000 soldiers. The Government has ruled out any plans to introduce conscription.

We spoke to James Holland – the second world war historian who hosts – alongside Al Murray – the ‘We have Ways’ podcast.