‘We have had to sell her house’: Inside England’s care home funding crisis

There’s a crisis of funding in England’s elderly care homes.

A lack of long-term investment in social care means local authorities can’t pay the true cost to providers.

That’s left a gaping shortfall – blamed for low pay and staff shortages, while some people have been forced to use up their savings or even sell their home to fund their care.

The government has pledged more money for the system – but campaigners say it’s not enough.

Channel 4 News commissioned Care England – which represents the adult care sector – to calculate just how big this funding gap is.