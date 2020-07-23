Warning over impact of coronavirus on young people’s mental health

We all know the terrible cost to life from the virus, but it has also taken a significant toll on people’s mental health.

Although it presents the greatest physical risk to the elderly, it has been the young who have borne the brunt of its effects on their mental health.

The independent charity Centre for Mental Health has warned of a perfect storm this winter with the prospect of more Covid cases and the absence of the furlough financial safety net.

Today The Royal College of Psychiatrists called for funds to be ring-fenced to significantly improve mental health services.

