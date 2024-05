HMP Wandsworth hit the headlines last year when an inmate escaped. But as this programme has since reported, the prison is plagued with problems, including rampant drug use, overcrowding, violence, self-harm and suicide.

Now, it’s become the sixth prison in a year and a half to be issued with an Urgent Notification for improvement after inspectors found serious security failings, squalid conditions and prisoners in despair. Its governor resigned this week.