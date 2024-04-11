Wandsworth Prison: ‘an incredibly nasty place to serve a sentence and to work’

Pressure is growing on the Government to tackle a growing crisis in Wandsworth Prison. Filthy, overcrowded and rife with violence – and this week we revealed a sophisticated criminal network of drugs gangs working inside the South London jail.

Prisoners are being left addicts with spiralling debt, their families threatened with violence outside, if they don’t pay up. Now a new campaign has been launched to demand the Government improve conditions.

At a packed public meeting last night, former prisoners described it as “lawless”, “inhumane” and a place where men were being left to rot – with little chance of rehabilitation.