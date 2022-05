Day one of the Rebekah Vardy and Colleen Rooney ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial at the High Court – and rival claims about destroyed evidence took centre stage.

The protracted feud began in October 2019 – when Ms Rooney dramatically claimed to have carried out an undercover social media sting operation to reveal that Ms Vardy’s account was behind the leak of false stories about her private life.

Rebekah Vardy has strongly denied being involved in any leaks to the press.