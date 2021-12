Too many vulnerable children have been left at risk of harm for far too long, according to Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman.

In their latest annual report, Ofsted says that the challenges of the pandemic have prevented many child protection services in England from getting enough access to children.

And amid the national outcry over the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo Hughes, they say nearly half of local authorities’ children’s services are inadequate or need improvement.