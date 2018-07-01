VR documentary tells the story of Grenfell Tower before the fire

The words Grenfell Tower are now inextricably linked to the terrible vision of a burned out shell. But a new project commissioned by Channel 4 wants to show a different reality, one that existed for the tower’s residents before that night just over a year ago. Using virtual reality, the immersive documentary looks into the people, the homes and the community which made up life in Grenfell Tower – before the fire.

The film will be made available on general release from 3rd July on the Channel 4 4VR app. It will also be available on the All 4 website and on Channel 4 News social media.