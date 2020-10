They took “enormous” risks in exchange for the “chance of a brighter future”.

But the Old Bailey heard that 39 Vietnamese migrants died in “unbearable” conditions, having spent at least 11 hours sealed inside an airtight container.

Their bodies were found in the back of a lorry trailer in Essex last year.

Today two men went on trial accused of their manslaughter.

Eamonn Harrison and George Nica are also charged with being part of a people-smuggling conspiracy with two other defendants.