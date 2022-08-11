Victims of burglary and theft “aren’t getting the justice they deserve”, report finds

A new report examining policing in England and Wales shows that most victims of burglary, robbery and theft “aren’t getting the justice they deserve”.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary found that there is a postcode lottery in how thoroughly offences are investigated.

In more than two-thirds of burglary cases it examined, victims weren’t given advice on preserving crime scenes – leading to the loss of vital evidence.

Recent Home Office data showed less than seven per cent of robberies last year resulted in charges.