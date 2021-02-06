Vaccine chief ‘optimistic’ all over-50s to be offered a vaccine by May

The chairman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce has said he’s very optimistic that all 50-year-olds will be offered a jab by May. And the necessity of the roll-out success was underlined with the news that a covid outbreak in a care home in Scotland has left ten people dead. NHS Fife said 25 residents and 43 staff tested positive at the Mossview Care home in Lochgelly.

Nationwide, the latest 24-hour government figures show that a further 828 deaths of people with Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the UK total to more than 112,000.

There have been another 18,262 new cases in the UK and almost half a million people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. So, almost eleven and a half million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

But while many millions have had their jabs, efforts are continuing to focus on encouraging ethnic minority communities to overcome any reluctance to take up the offer of a jab.