Is it the answer to tackling poverty or a disincentive to work?

The idea of universal basic income is not new, but for the first time researchers in England are setting up a trial with 30 people to test how it works.

We spoke to Will Stronge who’s heading up the project for the think tank, Autonomy, and Juha Leppänen who runs the Demos Helsinki think tank which helped run a similar trial with the Finnish Government between 2017 and 2019.