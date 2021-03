A coroner has called on Boris Johnson to launch a public inquiry into the Covid pandemic “as soon as practicable”, at the end of an inquest into a pregnant nurse who died with the virus.

The coroner found that Mary Agyapong, who was 28, died of multiple organ failure and Covid-19, but said it remained “unclear” where she contracted the virus.

Her husband told the inquest she was nervous about catching the virus at the hospital where she worked, while she was heavily pregnant.