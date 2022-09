Boris Johnson left Downing Street a few hours ago: his parting shot a freewheeling defence of his record in office, a complaint that the rules of the race had changed halfway through and a classical allusion hinting at a potential comeback.

Liz Truss is in Scotland awaiting the queen’s invitation to form a government and return here to No 10. Her in-tray is already bulging with everything from the cost of living crisis and the Northern Ireland protocol to the war in Ukraine.