UK’s deaf and blind communities demand action over lack of coronavirus help

People from the blind and deaf communities say they have been left feeling isolated, scared and at risk due to a lack of access to vital information during the coronavirus crisis.

A group of charities, led by Action on Hearing Loss and the Royal National Institute of Blind People, have told the government they’re concerned over the way the particular needs of disabled people are not being taken into consideration in official communications.

And for blind people, who find many social distancing measures a challenge, there are calls to be considered as vulnerable, so they can get priority access for online shopping.