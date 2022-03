The scale of the refugee crisis here continues to defy all imagination – “a million human tragedies” as Poland’s border guard service put it.

Poland is now home to more than half of the 1.7 million people who’ve fled Ukraine so far.

A mere handful have managed to make it to Britain, where the government has been criticised for being “too slow and too bureaucratic” in its response.

At the moment though it’s Ukraine’s neighbours who are providing sanctuary.