The ripple effect of this conflict has been felt around the world, nowhere more literally than the Baltic Sea where waters have been churning since Monday by leaking Russian gas.

The damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has seen the price of gas spike once again in Europe, with markets fearing a complete cut-off – more bad news for the UK economy and the government.

And although nobody doubts it’s the result of sabotage, a global war of words erupted today over who is to blame.