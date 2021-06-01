UK records zero Covid daily deaths as scientists warn of third wave

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is proof that coronavirus vaccines are “clearly working”, but warns “we haven’t beaten this virus yet”.

There have been 3,165 new cases in the last 24 hours and 870 people in hospital as of 25 May – an increase, but low compared to the peak of the second wave when almost 40,000 people were in hospital.

The total number of people who have received their second vaccination has reached nearly 26 million.

Vaccines have played a key role in reducing hospital numbers and today has seen the launch of a world first Covid booster trial in the UK.

We discover more about the trial from Bradford.