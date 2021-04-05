UK medicines regulator considers issuing new advice over Oxford-AstraZeneca jab

The UK’s mass vaccination roll-out is one of the fastest and most successful in the world.

It relies heavily on supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after the government ordered 100 million doses.

And so far, the UK has not joined a number of other countries which have stopped the jab for younger people – amid concerns about whether it could increase the risk of a rare blood clot, especially in younger women.

This programme has now learned that the UK’s medicines regulator is being urged to change tack – possibly this week.