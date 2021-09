There are signs of hope of a post- pandemic bounceback. But it’s not been without challenges – will today’s inflation hike be another one?

It comes as the government presses ahead with its plan to end the £20 a week uplift to universal credit for millions. That’s money out of individuals’ pockets, of course, but it’s also money out of local communities.

On the high street, more expensive food and drink has contributed to the highest inflation rise since records began in 1997.