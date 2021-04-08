UK government insists there are enough alternative Covid vaccines for under-30s

The government has reassured young people who won’t now be offered the AstraZeneca jab that there will be more than enough alternative ones to go around.

The latest 24-hour government figures show 99,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday.

More than 400,000 thousand people had their second dose and more than 31million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

While just over six million people are now fully vaccinated and a further 53 people are reported to have died with Covid – bringing the UK total to just under 127,000.

There have been another 3,000 new cases in the UK.