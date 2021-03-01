UK government defends border controls after Brazil variant cases found

Boris Johnson has defended the UK’s border and quarantine measures, as officials continue to search for a person infected with the new Brazilian variant of the virus before hotel quarantine was introduced. The prime minister insisted there was “no reason at present” to think the vaccines would not be effective against the strain.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 104 people are reported to have died with Covid, though the figure following a weekend is usually lower than other days of the week.That brings the UK total to almost 123,000.

Some 5,500 new cases have been reported in the UK. Almost 186,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Well over 20 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

Surge testing is being carried out in parts of South Gloucestershire, where two cases of the Brazil variant were found.