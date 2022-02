The Government is facing calls to abandon visa restrictions for Ukranians which prevent them joining relatives in the UK.

The Home Office said this week it had suspended issuing visas to most Ukranians, although family of UK nationals would be prioritised.

The shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said people with family here in Britain should be able to join them “as a top priority” – without being held up by “bureaucracy and delay”.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates reports.