Uber loses London operating licence

The ride-hailing app Uber has lost its London operating licence because the capital’s regulator said the company isn’t “fit and proper” to operate in the city. That’s because Transport for London has concerns about public safety and “security implications”. Uber said it wouild appeal and hit back instantly, saying the decision showed the world that “far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies”. Some three-and-a-half million Londoners currently use the app, while there are around 40,000 Uber drivers in the capital.