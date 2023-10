Two Metropolitan police officers have been sacked after their behaviour over the stop and search of two Black athletes was declared to be gross misconduct.

Olympic sprinter Ricardo dos Santos and his partner the Team GB athlete Bianca Williams were handcuffed and searched while their baby son was in the car after they were pulled over by officers in July 2020.

Today, a disciplinary hearing found that constables Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks had breached standards of professional behaviour.