Two deaths in a Thomas Cook Hotel lead to evacuation in Egypt

The daughter of a couple who died while at an Egyptian hotel complex has said she believes something suspicious caused their deaths. John and Susan Cooper died within hours of each other at the five-star Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada. The hotel said they died from natural causes and Egyptian authorites say their deaths were caused by circulation problems and respiratory failure. But their daughter Kelly, who watched her parents die, says they were fit and healthy the night before they died. Thomas Cook is evacuating all of its 300 guests staying there. Jessica Savage reports.