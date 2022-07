Tomorrow, for the first time, cameras will be allowed to show the judge handing down the sentence in a crown court trial.

The first broadcast, from the Old Bailey, will cover the case of Ben Oliver who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his grandfather.

The change is the result of a long-running campaign for more openness in the justice system, and it’s hoped it will give the public a better understanding of how sentencing decisions are reached in England and Welsh courts.