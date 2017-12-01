Tusk says UK border proposal must be acceptable to Ireland

The European Council President Donald Tusk has told the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that Brexit talks will go no further, unless Ireland is happy with Britain’s plans for the future of the Irish border. He said the UK’s decision to leave the EU had created uncertainty for millions of people, declaring that any British offer on the border, which was unacceptable to Ireland, would be unacceptable to Europe too. The issue remains one of the key stumbling blocks in the whole Brexit process.