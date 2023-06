‘Atrocious’ crimes committed by serving officers have left trust in police ‘hanging by a thread’ – according to the head of the policing watchdog for England and Wales, who called for more powers to compel forces to follow his recommendations.

The Inspector of Constabulary’s particularly stark annual report also said now’s the time for action, not talk – but after numerous probes and inquiries saying the same, what do victims of police abuse – or inaction – make of it?