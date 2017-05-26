Tributes to Manchester terror victims

The forecast for the next 5 days
Bulletins from the last 7 days
Delivered daily to your inbox
In the last hour, the American singer Ariana Grande, who was performing at the Manchester Arena on the night of the bomb attack, has said she will perform for a benefit concert in the city to raise money for the attack victims. No date has yet been set.
Tonight thousands have attended a vigil in Lancashire for two of those killed. And earlier there were tributes from the family of 29 year old Martyn Hett. His mother said “he was an icon”.