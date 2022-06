The Transport Secretary has accused the rail unions of putting the future of the industry at risk – claiming their call for the Government to intervene in talks to avert next week’s strike action was simply a “stunt”.

But union leaders say they’ve been left with no choice but to stage their series of walkouts across the rail network – after employers refused to come up with a pay offer.

There seems little alternative, then, to a week of widespread disruption – as Minnie Stephenson reports.