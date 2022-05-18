‘Toxic’ and ‘inappropriate’’ culture in parliament, say MPs

A Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

The unnamed MP has agreed to stay away from Westminster, but remains a member of the parliamentary party.

In the Commons today the speaker warned MPs not to bring the matter up in the house, or name the MP while the investigation is ongoing.

We spoke to two members of parliament – Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Committee on Standards and Privileges, and the Conservative MP Caroline Nokes who chairs the women and equalities committee.

We asked them whether the accused MP should be named and lose the whip.