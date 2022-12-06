Tory peer takes leave of absence to ‘clear name’ after PPE allegations

Tory peer Baroness Mone has said she is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords, to “clear her name” over allegations about her links to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

The news came as the government said it will release records relating to the award of contracts to PPE Medpro.

Baroness Mone has denied reports suggesting she may have profited from PPE Medpro winning contracts worth more than £200 million, after she recommended the firm to ministers.