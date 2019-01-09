Tory party worker convicted over election expenses breach

A senior Conservaive Party campaign official has been found guilty of breaking election expenses law. It follows a two-year investigation by this programme which exposed tens of thousands of pounds of undeclared spending during the 2015 general election campaign in the Kent seat of South Thanet.

Marion Little, who was deployed by Conservative Headquarters to the constituency, was found guilty of two counts of encouraging and assisting the submission of false spending returns. But the MP for the seat, Craig Mackinlay, was cleared of all charges.