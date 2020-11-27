Tory MP says PM needs to ‘rethink’ Covid restrictions and ‘get Britain working again’

Northern Ireland has just begun another two weeks of circuit-breaker restrictions, with pubs and restaurants shut and most shops only able to operate on an appointment only basis for collection.

It follows a steep rise in the number of hospital admissions and warnings that the health service could swiftly become overwhelmed.

We spoke to Christina Pagel, professor of Operational Research at University College London and a member of the Independent Sage group and Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford.