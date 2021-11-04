Tory MP Owen Paterson resigns amid backlash over lobbying row

The MP at the heart of the debate over parliamentary ethics rules has resigned.

Owen Paterson had been found to have committed an “egregious breach” of lobbying rules.

The Conservative MP for North Shropshire fought the ruling and many of his Tory colleagues including Boris Johnson backed him last night voting to put his suspension on hold.

But earlier today Boris Johnson U-turned, promising a new vote on Mr Paterson’s suspension, and a cross party approach to any reform of parliamentary standards procedures.