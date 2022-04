A Tory MP has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The victim said he wasn’t “taken very seriously” when he made the allegation to the Conservative Party before Imran Ahmad Khan was elected as the MP for Wakefield in 2019.

He made a complaint to police days after Khan helped Boris Johnson win a large majority by taking the “red wall” seat.

Khan was expelled by the Conservative Party this evening, but it is not yet clear whether a by-election will have to take place.