Tory leadership: Will red wall voters put their trust in Liz Truss?

If Liz Truss faces the immediate challenge of uniting the Tory party, she could face another uphill battle to hold together the coalition of voters that propelled Boris Johnson to victory just three years ago.

Swathes of seats across the north and midlands had been considered safe Labour seats before the 2019 election.

But the so-called ‘red wall’ came crashing down as many voters switched allegiances and turned their areas blue for the very first time.

Since then, Labour has regained one seat in Wakefield, and with polls suggesting many others could flip back in a general election, the Conservatives’ grip on power could be at risk – unless they come up with a way of winning back those ‘red wall’ voters.