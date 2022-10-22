Tory leadership: Boris Johnson camp claims 100 MPs backing

Rishi Sunak has become the first hopeful to reach that magic number of 100 backers in the race to become the next Prime Minister – even though he is yet to officially throw his hat into the ring.

Those supporting Boris Johnson claim he has also met that threshold, but not all have made themselves publicly known.

Meanwhile Penny Mordaunt – who was the first to declare – trails on 20 endorsements.

The candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure enough support to make it through to the next round.

But while Westminster wrestles with its second leadership contest in seven weeks, for the rest of the country, the economic uncertainty continues.