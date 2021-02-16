Tony Robinson and Bertie Carvel speak out the impact of Brexit visa rules on artists and performers

The pandemic has been a seriously tough time for anyone working in the arts.

Now some of the biggest names in British theatre have signed a joint letter to the government, expressing their concerns about the impact of post-Brexit visa rules on anyone seeking work in Europe.

They say they’ll have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill out endless forms and endure weeks of delay, calling it a “towering hurdle”.

We spoke to two of the actors who signed that Equity letter, Tony Robinson and Bertie Carvel, and began by asking Tony Robinson whether he had raised his voice about the subject before Brexit.