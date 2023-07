It’s billed as a reckless reappraisal of Britain’s first pop Prime Minister. Harry Hill’s Tony Blair Rock Opera has already entertained audiences in London and will soon be appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

But in between – for three nights only – it’s playing at the unlikely venue of Sedgefield Parish Hall, County Durham. At the heart of the so-called Red Wall, the former prime minister’s old seat is now held by a conservative. So what do his former constituents make of this madcap musical?