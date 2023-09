A social media influencer and her mother have been sentenced to life in prison for ambushing and murdering two men when their car was rammed off the road.

Mahek Bukhari, aged 24 was handed a minimum 31 year term and her mother Ansreen Bukhari will have to serve 26 years and nine months behind bars – for the murders of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February last year.