Three guilty of homophobic murder of doctor in Cardiff park

Two men and a teenage girl have been found guilty of the homophobic murder of a consultant psychiatrist, who was attacked in a Cardiff park last summer.

Gary Jenkins, 54, suffered multiple brain injuries and died later in hospital.

The prosecution said Jason Edwards, Lee Strickland and Dionne Timms-Williams had launched “a gratuitously violent and homophobic attack”.

The three had admitted robbery and manslaughter, but denied murdering Dr Jenkins.

Warning: There are distressing details in this report.