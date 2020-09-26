Thousands of students trapped on campus as virus breaks out across UK universities

With their noses pressed against the windows of their dorms students have been forced to put their lives on hold.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc with their plans to party and celebrate the start of a new life.

Unable to mingle some say they’ve been left sobbing as Universities take measures to restrict their movement to prevent the spread of the virus.

In today’s other developments, 6, 042 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. There were 34 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 42,000.

With the number of new cases rising, restrictions are now in place across the country.

Meanwhile the NHS test and trace app, hailed by the Health Secretary as an ‘important step forward’, has hit a glitch.jane