Thousands of holiday-makers grounded by Ryanair strikes

Thousands of holidaymakers have had their plans thrown into chaos – after hundreds of Ryanair flights had to be cancelled because of strikes by pilots in five countries. Staff are staging a 24-hour walkout in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands in a dispute over pay and conditions – as the airline called the action “regrettable and unjustified”.
Our north of England correspondent Clare Fallon is at Manchester airport.