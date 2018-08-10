Channel 4 News
10 Aug 2018

Thousands of holiday-makers grounded by Ryanair strikes

North of England Correspondent

Thousands of holidaymakers have had their plans thrown into chaos – after hundreds of Ryanair flights had to be cancelled because of strikes by pilots in five countries. Staff are staging a 24-hour walkout in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands in a dispute over pay and conditions – as the airline called the action “regrettable and unjustified”.

Our north of England correspondent Clare Fallon is at Manchester airport.

