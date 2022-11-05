Channel 4 News
5 Nov 2022

Thousands march in London to demand general election over cost of living crisis

Counter Terror police have said that they believe the firebomb attack on an immigration centre in Dover last Sunday was ‘motivated by a terrorist ideology.’

The incident led to a rapid increase in the number of people being held at the Manston processing centre in Kent.

Today a union representing Border Force staff said it would be joining a legal action against the home secretary over conditions at Manston.

Meanwhile in central London thousands joined a cost of living protest to demand a general election.