As the official Covid-19 Inquiry gets underway, Leshie Chandrapala is demanding to know why key workers were not better protected.

Her father, Ranjith, was a London bus driver who passed away after contracting coronavirus at work during the first lockdown.

Leshie joins Victoria Macdonald for our first episode of Covid Untold Stories to discuss why she feels let down by the government, and the importance of a public inquiry.