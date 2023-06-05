‘This is an emergency’: Dr Chris Van Tulleken on why ultra processed food fuels obesity, tooth decay and illness

Most of what we eat isn’t really food, according to the doctor, academic and TV presenter Chris Van Tulleken.

Ultra Processed Food or UPF is the stuff you buy with stabilisers, sweeteners and flavourings and Van Tulleken argues these industrially produced substances are designed to make us buy more, spend more and eat too much, fuelling tooth decay, obesity and other illnesses.

For a book about how badly we eat, he put himself on a diet of 80% UPF, we started by asking what he means by ultra processed foods?