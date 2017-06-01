Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go back to Brexit

As the polls narrow further, Theresa May seems to have changed tack. After her no-show at last night’s TV debate she is going “back” to Brexit as the big issue of the campaign. She’s told voters that they should support her to “fulfil the promise of Brexit” – and its “enormous” opportunities. Jeremy Corbyn, who did face the cameras last night, hit back – accusing the PM of creating a “toxic climate” in EU talks using “hectoring and threats”. Nick Clegg of the Liberal Democrats went further – calling her speech “delusional”.